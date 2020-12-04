Elanco buys former GM stamping plant, will invests $100 million into campus, bring 570 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The eyesore on the near west side that is the old General Motors stamping plant will soon be getting a major face-lift.

The plant, which sits just off the White River, has been vacant for about a decade.

Elanco, the world’s second-largest animal health company, announced Friday that it will build its global headquarters there.

People living in the area surrounding the plant describe the lot in its current state as old, run-down and depressing.

The announcement of Elanco coming to Indianapolis also means more than 570 new jobs, as well as the retention of 1,600 jobs.

“At least 10 or 15 years or maybe even longer and it just looks like a rundown building that nobody cares about,” said Cathy Clarkson who is from the near west side and delivers medication to neighborhoods in the area daily. “This area needs jobs. Something that it really hasn’t had for quite a few years.”

She was thrilled to hear that Elanco would take over the property and begin to transform it early next year.

“It is awesome to see somebody that wants to come in this area and revitalize it and add jobs to the community,” said Clarkson.

Inside Indiana Business’ Gerry Dick says the announcement is big news for the city as the $100 million, 91-acre campus comes with more than just the Elanco headquarters itself.

“Then there is the mixed-use, the residential, the retail, the restaurants, and importantly, the connectivity to downtown,” said Dick.

Pedestrian and vehicular bridges are proposed as part of the project that would connect downtown and the near west side over the White River for the first time.

Over the years, there have been other attempts to put something in the space. It’s been pitched to Amazon, software companies and was for a time going to be the location of the now-scrapped Waterside project, a mixed-use proposal from Ambrose Property Group.

“This seems to be that right fit because it truly does give Indianapolis from a corporate standpoint somewhat of a calling card. It is going to be a showcase piece and something that is a big part of the skyline,” said Dick.

“Elanco’s decision to establish its new global headquarters and base of operations here builds our momentum for growth and prosperity.” Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Republican

Construction will start early next year, but it is expected that the full build-out for the headquarters and the accompanying redevelopments will be a 10-year project.