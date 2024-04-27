‘Pet Pals TV’: Preventing canine parvo

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, the communications manager for Noah’s Animal Hospitals and an investigative reporter for “Pet Pals TV,” to discuss the dangers of parvo.

Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious disease that affects dogs of all ages, especially younger ones.

“It is deadly,” Dock said. “It attacks the rapidly dividing cells in your gut and your bone marrow, and so you lose a lot of fluids through dehydration, vomiting, and diarrhea. And then you can’t fight off any kind of infection because you’re killing the cells in the bone marrow that normally do that for you.”

Dock adds that parvo can be prevented through vaccination, and shares more about an event that happened on April 20 to help raise awareness and prevent parvo.

