FBI seeking information on potential witnesses downtown during riots

FBI Indianapolis and the Southern District of Indiana United States Attorney's Office are seeking any information as to the identities of the individuals in these photographs. The FBI believes they may have witnessed events of interest to the FBI. (Provided Photo/FBI)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FBI in Indianapolis is looking to identify a number of people seen in images from downtown on the night of May 30.

The people in the images may have witnessed events that are of interest to the FBI and the Southern District of Indiana U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI said Saturday.

The FBI did not specify what the group may have witnessed.

Rioting broke out the night of May 30 after a day of peaceful protesting, leaving two people dead downtown and many businesses damaged. It was the second night that peaceful protesting ended in violence and arrests.

Anyone with information about the identities of the people in the photos can call 317-595-4000.