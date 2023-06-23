FDA announces recall for frozen fruit sold in Indiana

Great Value Mixed Fruit packaged in a 16-ounce plastic bag sold in Indiana is part of a nationwide recall over possible listeria contamination. (Provided Photo/FDA)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frozen fruit products sent to stores in Indiana are included in a nationwide recall.

Sunrise Growers Inc. says frozen fruit products sold at Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods locations in the Hoosier state could be tainted with Listeria, an organism that can cause severe or fatal infections.

Sunrise Growers says the contamination is linked to pineapple from a third-party supplier, but not all of the recalled products include pineapple chunks.

The voluntary recall covers the following products:

Walmart Great Value Mixed Fruit Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries Great Value Mango Chunks

Target Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend Good & Gather Mango Chunks Good & Gather Blueberries Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend



Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend

Whole Foods 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks 365 Pineapple Chunks 365 Organic Whole Strawberries 365 Organic Slice Strawberries and Bananas 365 Organic Blackberries



Click here to view the FDA’s complete list of recalled products, including specific lot codes and best-by dates.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported.

Listeria infection can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. The organism can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant people.

Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Anyone who purchased the recalled fruit products should throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers can get more information by emailing Sunrise Growers at recall@sunrisegrowers.com or calling 1-888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.