Final farewells are given to two fallen Carroll County deputies

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) —On Sunday and Monday the final farewells were given to two fallen Carroll County deputies. Deputy Noah Rainey and jail deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a crash while responding to a call more than a week ago.

Now, the two deputies are being laid to rest and tributes are pouring out on social media from fellow law enforcement agencies.

A powerful video was made by an IMPD officer and shared on the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, after the funeral for deputy Rainey on Sunday. Dozens of law enforcement officers from Indiana went to deputy Rainey’s funeral at the Delphi Community High School.

The Marion Police Department and the West Lafayette Police Department also honored the deputies online with memorial posts.





Courtesy: West Lafayette Police, Boone County Indiana Sheriff’s Office & Marion Police

Services for jail deputy Dane Northcutt are being held on Monday at the Soller-Baker Funeral Home in Lafayette. The visitation starts at 11 a.m. and the funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

A memorial fund has been established to honor the deputies.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation will accept monetary donations that will go directly to the families of deputies Rainey and Northcutt.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit 1st Financial Bank in Delphi.

People can also donate through PayPal by visiting the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation’s website.