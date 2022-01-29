Local

Carroll County sheriff’s deputy, jail deputy die in single-car crash

by: Josh Doering
SEDALIA, Ind. (WISH) — A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy and a jail deputy were killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Deputy Noah Rainey was on his way to assist a Rossville deputy town marshal who had called for backup after a vehicle they’d attempted to pull over failed to stop, according to ISP.

Rainey and his passenger, jail deputy Dane Northcutt, were driving eastbound on State Road 26 near Washington Street when their sheriff department-issued Dodge Charger left the south side of the road and hit a utility pole. That is about halfway between Lafayette and Kokomo.

ISP says it is unclear why the car left the road.

Rainey was on duty at the time and Northcutt was not.

They were pronounced dead when other officers arrived.

