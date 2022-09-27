Local

Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended.

The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want to risk it. Gabrielle Erwin told News 8 they have been on hurricane watch all week and decided to pull out of the trip Monday when Florida Governor Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency for all 67 counties.

“We have never seen this type of hurricane before. We just knew there was no reason to chance it”, Erwin said.

She also said they were approaching the cancellation deadline for their Airbnb and needed to make a decision quickly.

“Thankfully, we were able to get all of our money back. Our Airbnb guy said that we were canceling too soon and we should’ve waited it out, but we would’ve not gotten our full refund if we had waited”, Erwin said.

The Erwin family says this is their second attempt at booking a trip to the location. They were forced to cancel their plans the first time due to Covid-19.

“It’s tough because you get your mind out of work. Then, day-to-day life, and you have a vision,” she added.

Instead of traveling to Florida, the family says it will spend a week in the Lake of the Ozarks.