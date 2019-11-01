Free clinical breast exams for women on Nov. 5

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent is offering free clinical breast exams for women in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Nov. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at any St. Vincent Breast Cancer Center in Indianapolis, Carmel and Fishers.

It’s targeted for women who are younger than 40.

Cari Hahn is currently in remission, but she’s not cured. She was diagnosed in 2016. After putting off getting a mammogram, she says she’s one of the lucky ones.

Hahn has no family history of breast cancer, which made it easier for her to push off getting an exam. In December 2011, she got a physical and everything was fine. Hahn was just about to turn 40. In March, she felt something on her breast. A month later, she had cancer in both breasts.

“We are busy, busy people,” Hahn said. “I think our health is so important and I so took my health for granted. And now I’m in this other phase of my life and where I still go to so many doctors appointments and I think if you don’t make time for your health and yourself, I just think it can lead to things like what happened to me. So, I think finding it early and taking the time to do that for yourself is hugely important.”

Doctor Kristen Govert says since mammograms started in the 1980s, breast cancer death has decreased by 40%.

“They will feel on your breast looking for lumps and bumps, anything that doesn’t feel quite right,” she said.

In the month of October, Dr. Govert diagnosed 15 people with breast cancer.

She recommends, if you’re not 40 and feel something in your breast, to call your doctor immediately.

You can schedule a free breast exam on Nov. 5 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at any of the St. Vincent breast center locations in Indianapolis, Carmel and Fishers. Appointments are a first-come, first-serve basis. If you’d like to schedule an appointment, call 317-338-2273.