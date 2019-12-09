‘French Knot’ warehouse sale draws hundreds of fans across the state to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – An annual warehouse sale in Lafayette is bringing people from all over the state together.

French Knot is a fashion line of winter accessories for women started by designer Lindsay Mason.

“I always wanted to own my own business and after getting laid off from my last fashion job, I thought, ‘now is the time,'” said Mason.

Mason started her company in 2012. The company’s first hire?

Lindsay’s dad, who built an office space in their family barn in Massachusetts.

In its first year of operation, Mason says the company sold nearly 12,000 units.

Now, seven years and a move to Lafayette later, Lindsay now sells about 50,000 units a year and employees a dozen people locally and hundreds more overseas.

French Knot works with women artists from Nepal who knit and manufacture Lindsay’s designs at a fair working wage.

The designer says people in Lafayette like having a fashion brand in their city.

“The community here has been has been so amazing and so excited that were here. Our warehouse sale, it has just been word of mouth people tell their friends and they love the story and it’s exciting to have a fashion textile business in Lafayette,” said Mason.

Some customers say they love that French Knot is both trendy and ethical.

“I think I saw it on Facebook or in a local publication that was talking about Lindsay and how she moved her business here to Lafayette and I just thought, ‘what a neat thing that this is here in our state,'” said shopper Lisa Abbott.

Abbot lives in Fishers but made the hour drive to wait in line at Saturday’s sale.

“I got a lot of great goodies, my shopping list is almost done,” said Abbott.

French Knot accessories are sold in nation wide retailers like Anthropologie.

The warehouse sale sells items that are slightly off at a heavy discount.

Lindsay says it’s because the beading is off, or the color is off, or the size isn’t perfect.

“Our retailers are very particular,” she said.

The company is hosting one more warehouse sale this Saturday in Lafayette from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.