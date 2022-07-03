Local

Gaming tournament has a hometown feel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The NBA 2k 3-on-3 gaming tournament is back in Indianapolis.

Pacers Gaming won the three day long event, held at Pan Am Plaza after making it through a 16-team playoff.

“It feels amazing. A sweep is hard to come by in this league. Every team is just amazing. We’re professionals for a reason,” Zach Vandivier or “Vandi” as his teammates call him, said.

Although the NBA 2K game has been around since the early ’90’s, over the past several years it has become popularized as part of an NBA 2K league.

“I used to come home as a kid, and play 2k all the time. I never would have thought I would be here right now. My parents weren’t too fond of my gaming career, but once they saw the money I could potentially make, they thought this was a good fit for me,” Vandivier said.

Pacers Gaming defeated Pistons Gaming Saturday evening 4 games to 1 in a best-of-seven series. The three teammates will split a $60,000 cash prize.