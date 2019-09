NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – People are being evacuated in a Noblesville neighborhood due to a gas leak, according to Noblesville Fire Department.

NFD says the leak is in the Pebble Brook Neighborhood and crews have been going door-to-door in order to evacuate the area.

Noblesville Schools have been aware of the situation, according to the department.

The department said displaced families can go to the community room at the Fire Station 76 located at 16800 Hazel Dell Parkway.