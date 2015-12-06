Genealogy workshop to educate children of Indy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Growing little leaves_327759

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: