Goodwood brewpub to open Indianapolis location in former RAM restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new restaurant and brewery is coming to downtown Indianapolis.

Louisville-based Goodwood Brewing & Spirits on Monday announced it will take over the RAM Restaurant location at S. 140 Illinois St. A full kitchen and brewery will be onsite and will include the company’s seasonal and rotating brews.

The location will be Goodwood’s fourth, and the first one outside Kentucky.

“Goodwood is excited to be expanding to Indiana’s capital city,” Goodwood CEO Ted Mitzlaff said in a news release. “Indianapolis is a great community with a vibrant craft beer scene. Located in the heart of downtown, we will cater to locals, sports fans, tourists and conventioneers. We offer lunch and dinner, an excellent spot for sports viewing and a variety of craft beer and spirits.”

The company has set July 5 as the targeted opening date.