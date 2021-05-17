Local

Gov. Holcomb announces end to federal pandemic unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Federal pandemic unemployment benefits in Indiana are coming to an end.

On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that all federally funded unemployment insurance programs would end June 19, 2021.

According to the announcement from the governor, the following programs will come to an end:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides a $300 weekly add-on to recipients of unemployment insurance

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides recipients extended benefits after their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment insurance benefits have been exhausted

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits to individuals who do not normally qualify for unemployment benefits, such as self-employed, gig workers, and independent contractors

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides a $100 additional weekly benefit for individuals who are eligible for regular unemployment benefits but also earned at least $5,000 in self-employment income

“There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now. I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow,” said Gov. Holcomb. “We have a myriad of work options in every region of our state with many more coming online every week.”

According to the governor’s office, Indiana’s unemployment rate currently stands at 3.9%, down significantly from a 17% high during the height of the pandemic.