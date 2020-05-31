Gov. Holcomb puts Indiana National Guard on standby, directs presence at state properties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Sunday signed an executive order and directed members of the Indiana National Guard to be on standby in response to two violent nights of protest in Indianapolis.

Holcomb’s executive order allows local governments to place more strict travel restrictions than what the state has in place.

He also directed Indiana National Guard members to standby to assist communities across the state, if needed. Deployment has not been requested, but the Indiana National Guard Reactionary Force company has been directed to be available.

Holcomb also ordered members of the Guard, supported by Indiana State Police, to be present at state properties in Indianapolis to protect them from further damage.

“At my order, the Indiana National Guard stands ready to assist local communities in need to protect the public and property, and I am deploying Guard members to protect state property beginning today,” said Gov. Holcomb in a press release to News 8. “Organized protests have taken place across the state without incident but the events that have followed, particularly in Indianapolis, have devastated businesses, defaced public monuments that are centuries old, and resulted in loss of life.”

The governor issued the order after Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett ordered a curfew for Marion County residents. The curfew will take effect 8 p.m. Sunday and be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.

The curfew was ordered in direct response to protests that turned violent overnight in downtown Indianapolis.