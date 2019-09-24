Gov. Holcomb starts 2-week economic trip to China, India

Local

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Provided Photo/Governor Eric Holcomb’s Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has started a two-week trip with state business executives to China and India.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb is arriving in Asia on Monday and is scheduled to start meetings Tuesday in China. The governor’s schedule includes meeting with business leaders and government officials in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou until Sept. 30.

Holcomb then starts the India portion of his trip, beginning in New Delhi. He will also travel to Mumbai, where his trip concludes Oct. 5 after joining the Indiana Pacers for the NBA’s first games in India.

Holcomb says the trip is aimed at strengthening economic relations with those countries.

The governor’s trip comes after he traveled to Japan and South Korea for a week earlier this month.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: