Hamilton County sheriff: Fatal crash at US 31, 226th Street

A fatal crash was reported June 29, 2022, at U.S. 31 and 226th Street near Westfield, Indiana, according to authorities. (Photo Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — At least one person had died in a crash Wednesday at U.S. 31 and 226th Street in Hamilton County, the sheriff’s office reports.

Southbound U.S. 31 has reopened, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook message first posted at 2:28 p.m. Wednesday.

The intersection is about a mile north of Westfield’s border.

No additional details were available as an investigation continued.