Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office investigating social media threat

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a social media threat involving a former Tri-West Hendricks High School student.

In a Facebook post, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office wrote, “We are aware of the alleged social media threat involving a former Tri-West student. We are also aware that false rumors are running rampant on social media. We would like to reassure our community that we have investigators actively working on this case and will follow up on all leads to the fullest legal extent possible. The safety of our community, students, and families that we serve is of the utmost importance to the Sheriff’s Office. We are working with the North West Hendricks School Corporation and have already increased our patrols of the area in an effort to provide a safe learning environment for the Tri-West students. If anyone has any information on this case that is supported by facts or direct knowledge, we ask that you please contact Lt. Charlie Tyree at 317.745.4270 or Sgt. Don Donaldson at 317.745.4043 at the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office.”