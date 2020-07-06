High school athletes in Indiana now allowed to begin summer workouts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Phase one of a three-phased approach to Indianapolis Public Schools athletic programming starts Monday with the expectation that all summer activities are voluntary.

City officials announced several guidelines for both students and parents to allow for a safe return during the pandemic.

That includes limiting athletes to 15 hours of activity a week, wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing. Locker rooms and showers will remain closed. Students are expected to arrive at practice within 10 minutes of start time already in athletic gear. They’re also expected to bring their own water bottles and towels.

Weight rooms are limited to 50% capacity and athletes should refrain from using weights that require a spot or extra help.

These guidelines are based on current recommendations from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) and the Indiana High School Athletic Association. They do apply to summer workouts and fall sports.



Before coming to practice, students need to have updated health forms and parents will also need to complete forms.

Phase 2 starts July 20 with limited use of locker rooms is allowed with other restrictions lifted at that time.

Official practice begins Aug. 3 with phase three starting Aug. 15. During that time, competition is allowed and concessions in prepackaged containers can be sold.

For more information or to access health forms, click here.