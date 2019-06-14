Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival gets underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival gets started Friday.

News 8's Katie Wisely stopped by to check out some of the delicious food Friday morning.

In addition to trying the food, she talked to a number of volunteers, including one person who was making one of the most popular treats at the festival.

Additionally, she learned about one of the newest additions to the fest: bruschetta.

The popular festival is happening Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary at 520 Stevens Street.

For more information, click here.