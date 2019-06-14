Local News

Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival gets underway

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 11:23 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The Holy Rosary Italian Street Festival gets started Friday.

News 8's Katie Wisely stopped by to check out some of the delicious food Friday morning.

In addition to trying the food, she talked to a number of volunteers, including one person who was making one of the most popular treats at the festival.

Additionally, she learned about one of the newest additions to the fest: bruschetta.

The popular festival is happening Friday and Saturday from 5-11 p.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary at 520 Stevens Street.

For more information, click here. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines