Hoosier Special Olympian running 150 miles in 3 days to spread message of inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A Hoosier Special Olympian is setting his eyes on a new goal this holiday: to help those in need gain access to healthy food.

Andrew Peterson says he’s running 150 miles in three days as part of the Festival 500 Holiday Hoosier Challenge with proceeds of the challenge going to Gleaners Food Bank.

Peterson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and runs to share his lessons of inclusion and respect and believes running helps him break down barriers between people.

While athletes have two months to complete the 150-mile virtual challenge, Peterson believes completing the distance over three days would be an inspiring way to raise more awareness and money.

Starting Tuesday morning, Peterson will run for 8 hours a day for three days across different sites in Indianapolis, including the Monon Trail, Cultural Trail, the Canal Walk and Eagle Creek Park.

You can follow his progress at @500Festival on social media.

To participate in the challenge or for more information. click here.