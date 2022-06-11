Local

Hoosiers march to governor’s mansion during ‘March for Our Lives’ rally

Two protesters hold signs about gun control during a rally outside the governor's mansion in Indianapolis on June 11, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Hoosiers marched from Tarkington Park in Indianapolis to the governor’s mansion on Saturday during a “March for Our Lives” rally.

The Indianapolis protest was part of a nationwide movement pressuring lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.

Rally organizer Liz Larner, the mother of three children, says she was motivated to organize the event after two mass shootings last month in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

“I am tired of this. I am frustrated and I am angry,” Larner said.

Larner says the “March for Our Lives” movement is not about taking guns away.

“It’s about putting common-sense restrictions in place,” Larner said. “We want things like mandatory waiting periods, raising the age to go buy a gun, and maybe saying, ‘We aren’t going to have assault rifles in our communities.’”

Vicki Driver was at the rally. She says her 17-year-old grandson, Thomas Pearson Jr., was shot and killed after a basketball game in Fishers on Aug. 14, 2020.

“When someone just shoots someone and their life is over, what do you say to your kid? How do you hold them, how do you tell them it’s going to be ok?” Driver asked.

Bloomington, Columbus, and Lafayette also hosted March for Our Lives rallies on Saturday.