How to make new friends in Indy as an adult

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Balancing work, family, and other responsibilities can make it challenging to navigate how to make new friends as an adult, especially if you aren’t from Indianapolis. But numerous opportunities exist to connect with like-minded individuals and discover a sense of community in the Circle City.

Athletic Groups

(Provided Photo/CCA Sport and Social)

Circle City Athletics caters to athletes of all levels, from seasoned pickleball players to those looking to enhance their cornhole skills before summer barbecues. Registration for various spring leagues is currently open.

Stonewall Sports – Indianapolis provides year-round sports leagues for LGBTQ+ individuals and allies, including dodgeball, pickleball, and softball. Participating in these leagues is an excellent way to explore various parks and areas in Indianapolis while forging new connections. Updates are regularly posted on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.

(Photo Provided/November Project Indy)

November Project Indianapolis offers a free fitness-based community that gathers on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 a.m. The sessions, which include running, stairs, and bodyweight exercises, take place at the Indiana War Memorial on Wednesdays, with the group utilizing different city locations for their workouts. More information is available on Facebook and Instagram.

Social Groups

(Provided Photo/Silent Book Club Indy)

Silent Book Club Indy offers a unique combination of reading and socializing, with monthly events at different local restaurants and venues. The club, celebrating its second anniversary in April, provides ticket information on Eventbrite and updates on Instagram.

Central Indiana LGBTQ+ Young Adult Group serves as a social and support network for LGBTQ+ young adults aged 18-35. Celebrating its first anniversary, the group organizes diverse events throughout Central Indiana year-round. Visit their website and Instagram for upcoming event information.

Hot Walk Indy, established in 2023, is an inclusive social walking club hosting several walks monthly. Their Shop + Stroll events aim to strengthen community bonds and introduce participants to local businesses. Connection details are available through the group’s LinkTree.

Let’s Be Friends Indy is committed to fostering genuine connections through various meetups, complemented by Facebook group chats for discussions on common interests.

BFF Indy, initiated by FrancesMary Loughead in response to her own challenges in making friends, aims to assist women facing similar transitions. The group organizes numerous meetup groups and events, with FrancesMary recently sharing her insights on WISH-TV’s Life.Style.Live!

Professional Groups

(Provided Photo/Indy Black Professionals)

Indy Black Professionals is dedicated to fostering a supportive community for personal and professional empowerment, with several events, including quarterly networking gatherings.

Creative Mornings Indianapolis hosts free monthly events with lectures from various creatives, with past talks accessible online anytime.

(Photo Provided IndyHub/Mr. Wright Photography)

IndyHub connects Indianapolis residents and workers with organizations and each other through events and advocacy, focusing on individuals in their 20s and 30s. It also features an events calendar to facilitate volunteer connections.

For Parents

The Mom Walk Collective organizes bi-monthly walks for moms and their children to foster friendships and community. Walks are held in Indianapolis and surrounding areas, with location updates on Instagram.

(Provided Photo/Mom Hoppy Hour)

Mom Hoppy Hour centers on combining mothers, beer, and good times, meeting bi-monthly and celebrating its two-year anniversary in April. More details can be found on Instagram.