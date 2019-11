INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Polls are open in Indiana and we want you to let us know if you are having issues.

If you are having problems at the polls, you need to report issues to 1-866-IN-1-VOTE (1-866-461-8683) or by emailing havaadministrator@sos.in.gov.

Additionally, please let News 8 know about your issue by filling out this form.