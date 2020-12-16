IFD: Coiled Christmas lights on balcony leads to apartment fire; 20 people displaced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Springs Luxury Apartments complex on the city’s northwest side.

The fire happened on Rippling Way near 86th Street and Township Line Road just before 5 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says five apartments were damaged and 20 people are displaced.

They say Christmas lights left on a balcony started the fire.

IFD says the lights were coiled together and that, in combination with the snow, caused them to ignite the balcony.

IFD is reminding residents to unplug things like Christmas lights, trees and space heaters before going to bed.