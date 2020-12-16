Local

IFD: Coiled Christmas lights on balcony leads to apartment fire; 20 people displaced

(IFD Photo)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Springs Luxury Apartments complex on the city’s northwest side.

The fire happened on Rippling Way near 86th Street and Township Line Road just before 5 a.m.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says five apartments were damaged and 20 people are displaced.

They say Christmas lights left on a balcony started the fire.

IFD says the lights were coiled together and that, in combination with the snow, caused them to ignite the balcony.

Trending Headlines

IFD is reminding residents to unplug things like Christmas lights, trees and space heaters before going to bed.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden to introduce Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary nominee Wednesday

Politics /

Secretary of State Pompeo quarantines after virus exposure

Politics /

McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress

Politics /

Senate Standing Committee assignments announced

Business /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.