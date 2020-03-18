IKEA to temporarily close all stores to public

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — All IKEA stores in the United States will be temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19.

IKEA has one Indiana location in Fishers.

“Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures. This is the most responsible way IKEA can continue to care for our co-workers and our customers in a manner that is healthy and safe,” Javier Quiñones, IKEA Retail U.S. President, said in a statement “We are taking our role in containing this epidemic seriously, and we recognize the positive impact our actions could have on making life better for the millions of people who have been impacted by this crisis.”

Online shopping and home delivery will still take place.

The company says workers will still be supported through the company’s paid leave policy and benefits package.