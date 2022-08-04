Local

IMPD: 3 people, including 13-year-old boy, shot within 2 hours overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including a 13-year-old boy, were injured in separate shootings within a two hour span overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 11 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound arrived at Methodist Hospital. Police believe he was shot earlier in the evening near the intersection of 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Investigators went to the scene and found several shell casings and a bullet fragment, according to a police report.

At around 11:40 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 4700 block of E. 19th Street. That’s a residential area close to Emerson Avenue and 16th Street on the city’s near-east side.

Officers arrived and found a 13-year-old boy who had been grazed by a bullet. The victim was said to be awake and breathing. Evidence suggests shots were fired into the boy’s home from outside, according to IMPD.

Just after midnight, police found a woman who had been shot in the 3600 block of Dubarry Road. That’s a residential area near 38th Street and Post Road. The woman was reported to be awake and breathing.

All three shootings are under investigation and IMPD has not shared any information on possible suspects.