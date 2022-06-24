Local

IMPD arrests 17-year-old involved in downtown shooting

(Photo Provided/ Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Amani Gates
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a Sunday morning shooting at a downtown intersection that injured two people.

Just after midnight, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to gunshots near West Market Street and North Meridian Street.

Officers found two girls who had been shot. Police say the two victims, a 17-year-old girl and 20-year-old woman, are in stable condition.

IMPD says tips from witnesses led officers to identify suspect within an hour and he was arrested later that day.

Police have not shared the boy’s identity because he’s a minor.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

