IMPD arrests man for Tuesday homicide on southeast side

A patch for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on the shoulder sleeve of an unidentified police officer. (WISH Photo, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested the person they believe shot and killed a man Tuesday morning on the city’s southeast side.

Anvictor Butler, 46, was taken into custody for the murder of 30-year-old Dustin Phipps, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson Avenues. That’s a residential area about 2.5 miles west of I-465 and several blocks east of Bethel Park.

Officers arrived and found Phipps near Southeastern Avenue and Minnesota Street.

Phipps was taken to a hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to IMPD.

Homicide detectives started an investigation and identified Butler as a person of interest.

“Subsequently, for his alleged involvement, detectives arrested Anvictor Butler for murder,” IMPD said.

A booking photo of Butler was unavailable.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police did not say what led to the shooting or provide a possible motive.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Christopher Craighill by calling IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Christopher.Craighill@indy.gov.