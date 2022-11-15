Local

IMPD: Person shot, killed on southeast side

An IMPD patrol car sits near the intersection of Southeastern and Emerson Avenues where a person was shot and killed on Nov. 15, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Tuesday after a person was shot and killed on the city’s southeast side.

Just before 10 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting near Southeastern and Emerson Avenues. That’s a residential area about 2.5 miles west of I-465 and several blocks east of Bethel Park.

Officers arrived and found one person with gunshot wounds. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Genae Cook.

IMPD homicide detectives were responding to the scene.

Police did not provide any additional information about the shooting or identify any possible suspects.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.