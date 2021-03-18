IMPD searching for man with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a missing person.

IMPD is looking for 62-year-old Abu Henderson.

Henderson’s wife told investigators that he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

He was last seen Thursday morning around 9:30 in the 2700 block of Wheeler St.

Henderson is 5’11” and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black leather coat, a cream/red plaid shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

He may be driving a maroon 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck with white paint on the passenger side doors from a previous crash.

If you see him, call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons unit at 317-327-6160.