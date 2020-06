IMPD searching for missing teen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help locating a missing teen.

IMPD is searching for 17-year-old Olivia “Elliott” Shadwick. Shadwick was last seen on June 20.

Shadwick is 5’5″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Shadwick was last seen at the Huntington Bank in the 5700 block of E. Washington St.

Police believe Shadwick may be suicidal.

If you see Shadwick, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).