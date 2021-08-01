Local

IMPD seeks help to find 21-year-old man missing since Friday

Zakchiria Tyler (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Sunday said they are seeking help to find a 21-year-old man last seen Friday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Zakchiria Tyler was last seen in the area of East 42nd Street and North Post Road driving a gray 2017 Nissan Versa subcompact car with Indiana license plate ROY180, according to a news release from the missing persons division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He was described as 5-feet-5 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The release listed the “incident location” as 8100 Gilmore Road, which is north of the Franklin Road overpass for I-70 just east of I-465.

Anyone who locates Tyler should assess his mental and medical needs and notify Detective Jeremy Gray at 317-327-6160; or call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

