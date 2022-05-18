Local

IMPD wants you to ride-along with them on patrol

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has opened back up their ride-along program.

“They get to see everything the police do,” said Lt. Shane Foley. “If you’re going to see and experience what we do, I want you to see and experience as much of that as possible.”

The program was suspended due to COVID-19, but Foley said it’s time they do it again.

Within two minutes of News 8’s Lakyn McGee’s ride-along, Lt. Foley had to make a traffic stop after a driver ran a red light.

“Other things people might see, when they ride along with us, is domestic disputes, a person refusing to leave a property, a child refusing to go to school, or someone that’s intoxicated,” said Foley.

By signing up, Foley said he wants the public to gain an appreciation for what officers do.

To sign up you must be 18-years-old, pass a background check and sign a waiver.

For more information on the ride-along program click here.