Indiana COVID-19 health emergency likely extending into 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office has acknowledged that the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency will likely extend into the new year after a failed attempt by legislators to quickly approve steps the governor sought to let the declaration expire.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed the 21st monthlong extension of the public health emergency he first issued in March 2020 along with an executive order continuing a handful of administrative actions.

Holcomb’s emergency order said about 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 75% of deaths involved unvaccinated people and stated that “the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana.”