Local

Indiana COVID-19 health emergency likely extending into 2022

(IIB Photo)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana governor’s office has acknowledged that the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency will likely extend into the new year after a failed attempt by legislators to quickly approve steps the governor sought to let the declaration expire.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed the 21st monthlong extension of the public health emergency he first issued in March 2020 along with an executive order continuing a handful of administrative actions.

Holcomb’s emergency order said about 95% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 75% of deaths involved unvaccinated people and stated that “the virus remains a threat to the health, safety and welfare of all residents of Indiana.”

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Women’s tennis tour suspends China events over Peng concerns

Sports /

Holiday craft ideas using SparkleBerry INK paper

Indy Style /

What’s a charley horse and how do I get rid of one?

Medical /

Versiti Blood Center seeks blood donors amid shortage

Indy Style /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.