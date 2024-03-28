Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana DNR: Woman’s body recovered from White River

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the White River in Columbus on Wednesday.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a kayaker discovered the body of a white female near the Water Road public access ramp. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Bartholomew County coroner. No evidence of foul play was present. Investigators are working to determine the victim’s identity.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Indiana DNR Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Highlights of ‘All INdiana Politics...
Indiana News /
Indiana to build road able...
Local News /
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office investigating...
Local News /
Police pursuit leads to crash...
Local News /
McDonald’s, Krispy Kreme partnership; Will...
All Indiana /
Nyla Nova STEMversity educating students...
All Indiana /
Original Farmers’ Market relocated for...
All Indiana /
IMPD open house will explain...
News /