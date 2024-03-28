Indiana DNR: Woman’s body recovered from White River

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana conservation officers and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the White River in Columbus on Wednesday.

At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a kayaker discovered the body of a white female near the Water Road public access ramp. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy from the Bartholomew County coroner. No evidence of foul play was present. Investigators are working to determine the victim’s identity.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the Indiana DNR Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.