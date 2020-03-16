Indiana Family and Social Services Administration offers new guidance, help on child care options

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many schools are closed due to coronavirus.

This situation likely has many parents and guardians scrambling to find child care for their children.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says those in Indiana looking for help finding and paying for child care do have options. The department says families can contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627, which will contact them with a referral specialist.

Additionally, the department say that every community has a child care resource and referral agency that can also connect parents and guardians with child care options.

The department also released things to consider when choosing child care during the coronavirus pandemic such as children should not be in large settings, with many children and caretakers should not be older than 65 or have chronic or be in an immunosuppressed state.

For more information, click here and here.