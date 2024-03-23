Indiana Grown: Generations Pie Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Maria and Michael Johnson with Generations Pie Company joined News 8 at Daybreak.

Living up to its name, the company creates fresh, homemade pies using recipes that have been passed down through generations.

“In 2016, we started the pie company, and it was on the recommendations of family and friends,” Maria said. “I learned these (recipes) from generations before me. So, in order to honor them, we brought these recipes back to life.”

Maria tells News 8 more about her favorite pie to bake, which is her great-grandmother’s sweet potato pie. “This pie is over 100 years old, so it’s near and dear to my heart. (My great-grandmother), she taught me how to make these recipes.”

Michael then shows off some of the goodies they brought with them, including a sweet potato, lemon chess, and a bourbon chocolate pecan pie.

“We do over 25 – 30 different pie flavors,” he said. “And as the season goes on, we’ll start out June with cherry, then blueberry. In the summer season, (we’ll have) a Georgia peach, and then in the fall, people love the salted caramel apple.”

The bakery also creates other pastries, such as sweet breads, scones, and cobblers.

To learn more, visit their website, and enjoy the full video above.