Indiana Grown: Hackman Family Farm Market

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every Saturday WISH-TV highlights a local company, together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

The Hackman Family Farm has been in the Hackman family for more than 100 years. The farm, located in Vallonia, Ind., began its retail business in 2012.

Jacquelyn Jasinski said the farm store is most famous for their watermelons.

“There’s something about the Jackson County watermelons that everybody just loves,” said Jasinski. “There’s an extra sweetness to them because of the sand that it’s grown on. They’re famous actually throughout the country, so that’s pretty cool.”

The store also sells sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and other produce.

