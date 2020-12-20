Indiana Historical Society expecting holiday rush for annual ‘Festival of Trees’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) kicked off their annual Festival of Trees exhibit last month, but the museum is expecting more visitors in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

Visitors can view 50 decorated trees either in person or through a series of virtual events from their own homes.

“We expect more people within our capacity restrictions this week. It’s a tradition, people have been staying home and we also have bathrooms!” said Thomas Borman, director of Events and Donor Relations at IHS.

While there are about half as many trees as 2019 to allow for social distancing, Borman is thankful the museum was able to pull off the festival at all.

We are grateful to our sponsors who wanted to be part of it this year so we can still offer the spirit of the holidays,” said Borman.

The trees on display represent individuals, families and organizations from around Indiana each detailed with creativity.

This year’s theme is “Life Is a Gift” and is represented in a 30-foot centerpiece tree dedicated to healthcare heroes serving as a reminder that life is precious.

While Borman says there hasn’t been a fan favorite so far, guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite tree online to be announced after the exhibit ends.

The museum will utilize 360-degree technology, allowing people a chance to see and zoom in on all 50 trees from home. There are also several virtual holiday events including a “Christmas Story” trivia game night on Tuesday.

Festival of Trees runs now through Jan. 9 and is closed on holidays. Advance tickets are required as the museum has a capacity limit of 200 visitors at a time.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.