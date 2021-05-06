Local

Indiana man arrested with 250,000 child porn files

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a Martin County man has been arrested after he admitted to having around 250,000 child pornography images.

73-year-old Timothy Guy of Loogootee has been arrested in the case.

On April 30, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office was doing a check on Guy’s residence. Guy had previously been charged for possession of child pornography in 2018.

While doing the check, community corrections officers found more child pornography. Indiana State Police and conservation officers were called to assist in the investigation.

Law enforcement found “numerous” child pornography images that had been printed out, more than 800 DVDs and at least 80 USB drives, hard drives and electronic devices containing child pornography.

Police say Guy said he possibly had 250,000 illegal images between the devices.

Investigators say he also admitted to having stolen ammunition from a Crane naval base as well illegal pieces of ivory. Another search of his residence was conducted on May 5 with the help of personal from Crane naval base.

Online court records indicate Guy faces three felony counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor found. State police say more charges are possible. His initial hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Online records indicate his 2018 case reached its conclusion on May 3. After a plea agreement, Guy received a suspended sentence of 3.5 years. He received jail credit for four days.