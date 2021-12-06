Local

Indiana Silver Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing since Oct. 10 from Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old girl last seen Sunday night is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid, an Indiana Silver Alert from Richmond Police Department says.

Courtney Tout was described as 5-feet-5 and 120 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

Courtney is missing from Richmond, about an 80-minute drive east of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 7 p.m. Oct.10.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247 or 911.