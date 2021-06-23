Local

Indiana State Fair unveils lineup of performers on free stage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair is making its return, kicking off on July 30.

With the return of the Indiana State Fair comes the reappearance of performers on the Indiana State Fair Free Stage.

On Wednesday morning, the Indiana State Fair unveiled the lineup of performers scheduled to perform over the course of the fair.

The lineup is as follows:

State Fair Yacht Rock Night with Atlanta Rhythm Section, Firefall & Orleans presented by Yacht Rock Radio – Friday, July 30

John Waite and Kyle Cook of Matchbox Twenty, presented by IndianaRockHistory.com – Saturday, July 31

Mary Mary, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, Aug. 1

Josh Turner – Wednesday, Aug. 4

Run Forrest Run, Ultimate 90s Party Band – Thursday, Aug. 5

Noah Cyrus – Friday, Aug. 6

Blanco Brown – Saturday, Aug. 7

Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, presented by WTLC FM – Sunday, Aug. 8

for KING & COUNTRY – Wednesday, Aug. 11

TBA – Thursday, Aug. 12

Vince Neil of Mötley Crüe – Friday, Aug. 13

Home Free – Saturday, Aug. 14

Casting Crowns – Sunday, Aug. 15

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, Aug. 18

Barracuda – America’s Heart Tribute – Thursday, Aug. 19

The Beach Boys – Friday, Aug. 20

Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair, presented by Radio Latina – featuring AK7, Banda Blanca and La sonora Dinamita de Colombia – Saturday, Aug. 21

Gospel Music Festival with headliner Hezekiah Walker, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, Aug. 22

All of the shows are included with the price of admission to the state fair.

