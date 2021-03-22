Indiana Supreme Court rejects request to stop creditors from seizing all, part of new COVID relief payments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Supreme Court will not block creditors from seizing part or all of the stimulus payments from the latest COVID relief bill.

On Monday morning, the court unanimously rejected a request from several groups, including the Indiana Institute for Working Families.

BREAKING: Indiana Supreme Court REJECTS request to block creditors from seizing stimulus payments under latest COVID relief bill@WISH_TV @93wibc pic.twitter.com/RsUhwIzNWA — Brady Gibson (@bradygibson) March 22, 2021

The justices did not explain their decision.

The groups had asked the court to prevent creditors from taking portions of the payments under “The American Rescue Act of 2021”.

Stimulus payments of $1,400 or more began hitting bank accounts last week.

The previous two rounds of stimulus payments had barred private debt collectors from seizing the payments to cover such things as unpaid credit card or medical bills.

The latest stimulus bill did not provide that protection, although some lawmakers are working to fix that.