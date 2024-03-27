Indiana to build road able to charge electric vehicles while moving

In an undated photo, Purdue University professor John Haddock and graduate student Oscar Moncada examine a slab of concrete pavement they are testing to handle heavy truck loads with wireless power-transfer technology installed below the surface. (Provided Photo/Consensus Digital Media via Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana plans to build a small section of road that by next summer could charge electric vehicles as they drive down a stretch of highway.

Purdue University and Indiana government’s Department of Transportation announced the construction project as the first in the nation in separate news releases issued Wednesday. Construction could begin as soon as April 1.

Neither Purdue or the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) reported how much the project will cost.

Indianapolis-based White Construction was awarded a contract to build the wireless power-transfer technology in a quarter-mile of U.S. 231/U.S. 52 between Cumberland Avenue and Lindberg Road in West Lafayette. That’s near the Walmart Supercenter and the INDOT West Lafayette regional office.

As designed, the road would essentially work like a smartphone placed on a pad to recharge, except, in this case, the pad will be a concrete highway with multiple low-power coils designed to power electric vehicles.

Other coil designs have only been developed for use in asphalt pavement, Purdue says.

The road will be tested with an electric truck from engine maker Cummins Inc., based in Columbus, Indiana.

The Purdue news release says, “The Purdue-designed wireless charging system is intended to work at power levels much higher than what has been demonstrated in the U.S. so far. By accommodating the higher power needs for heavy-duty vehicles, the design is also able to support the lower power needs of other vehicle classes.”

Purdue says a few other states and countries have also begun testing roads that wirelessly charge EVs. However, the Purdue system should work at power levels much higher than what has been demonstrated in the United States so far. The longer-term goal for Purdue and INDOT is to install the technology on a section of Indiana interstate in the next four to five years.

INDOT says work on the project began in 2018. The West Lafayette road could be ready in summer 2025.