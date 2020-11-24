Local

Indiana universities making sure students on campus get Thanksgiving meal

by: Katie Wisely
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College students staying on campus this week will not go without a holiday meal.

IUPUI is providing meals throughout the break and after for all of the students who are staying until in-person classes pick back up. There are about 230 residents staying on campus and Tower Dining is staying open for meals. The Residence Hall Association at IUPUI is doing a particular Thanksgiving Day outreach to make sure everyone has a meal that day.

At IU in Bloomington, there are about 731 students staying for Thanksgiving break. About 460 of those students will stay on through the new year. There is a special Thanksgiving pick-up meal for those residents. The school plans to keep the “grab and go” options at dining halls.

At Purdue University, residence halls will remain open for any student who needs to remain on campus or return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday. Students traveling have the option to schedule a free COVID-19 test with the Protect Purdue Health Center. Results take 48 to 72 hours. The school is encouraging students to prepare now for return-to-campus testing in January. They’re asking students living in university residences, sororities and fraternities to pick up a COVID-19 test before leaving campus. It must be completed 14 days before returning to campus after the near year. All other students will be tested by the campus health center when they return.

Marian University has a Thanksgiving meal tradition every year the week of Thanksgiving for all students, staff and faculty. They held that meal Monday and it was a take-out event rather than everyone eating together.

The University of Indianapolis had a meal for students last week.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards

Entertainment /

Frank’s Red Hot owner buys Cholula in $800 million deal

Business /

Virus outbreak delays production at world’s top glove maker

Coronavirus /

Taylor Swift ‘Folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+

Entertainment /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.