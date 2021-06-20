Local

Indianapolis Burger Week begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the Indianapolis area are offering $6 burgers starting Monday as part of Indianapolis Burger Week.

At least 15 restaurants, including Brother’s, Louvino and HopCat, are participating. Participating restaurants will give customers a stamp for every burger ordered.

Anyone with at least four stamps is eligible to enter the grand prize drawing featuring a variety of prizes.

The seven-day event comes to a close the following Sunday (June 27).

Passports are available at participating restaurants or on the Indianapolis Burger Week website.