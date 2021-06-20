Local

Indianapolis Burger Week begins Monday

Indianapolis Burger Week begins on June 21, 2021. (Provided Photo/Old John Diner)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants across the Indianapolis area are offering $6 burgers starting Monday as part of Indianapolis Burger Week.

At least 15 restaurants, including Brother’s, Louvino and HopCat, are participating. Participating restaurants will give customers a stamp for every burger ordered.

Anyone with at least four stamps is eligible to enter the grand prize drawing featuring a variety of prizes.

The seven-day event comes to a close the following Sunday (June 27).

Passports are available at participating restaurants or on the Indianapolis Burger Week website.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Community Link: Leadership Indianapolis

Community Link /

US sends Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

International /

Hot and humid Father’s Day

Weather /

Southwest US states bake, wildfire threatens Arizona towns

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image