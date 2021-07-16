Local

Indianapolis City-County councilor hopes to curb violence through series of youth summits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis City-County councilor hopes to curb crime through a series of youth summits.

La Keisha Jackson is a Democrat who represents District 14 on the far east side.

The district is bounded on the west by Post Road, on the east by Carroll Road, on the south by 21st Street and on the north by 46th Street.

Jackson said there is a lack of resources for young people in her area, and she’s working to change that, through the Far Eastside Youth Anti-Drugs and Gun Summit.

“I don’t think it’s up for them to figure this out; I think it’s up to us as a community, as a whole to help them. They need help,” said Jackson.

Jackson is partnering with several community organizations to bring resources to teens and young adults at the Pathway Resource Center, 10119 John Marshall Dr.

“The city of Indianapolis is putting on a presentation to alternatives to drugs and alcohol, as well as making mental conflict resolution choice. What happens if peer pressure comes up or if I’m asked to get in a fight? Or if I’m asked to pick up a gun and use a gun?” said Jackson.

Some of these programs have already shown progress for young people.

Zaria Jenkins grew up in Jackson’s district. She’s now the Youth Council president at the Pathway Resource Center, helping to organize anti-violence events.

“I think, like, seeing all the other youth, I’m like, OK, the journey I took is the same journey you guys can take, like, it’s not too late. You don’t have to give up, you’re not stuck anywhere. You just got to keep moving,” said Jenkins.

The summit is from 4-7 p.m. July 23 at the Pathway Resource Center.

There will be food, games and a DJ.

Jackson said she will have as many events as funding allows. If you want to volunteer, email lakeisha.jackson@indy.gov.