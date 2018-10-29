INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City firefighters took to the sky to rescue a tree trimmer on Monday.

The 39-year-old man was stuck 40 feet in the area after the hydraulics on the truck he was in to trim trees stopped working.

It happened on the city's south side in the 3500 block of Bartlett Avenue, near South East Street and Hanna Avenue.

Firefighters uses a 105-foot ladder truck to rescue the man. He was not hurt.

The man told first responders he's been working in the tree business for eight years and today was his first time in the bucket.