Indianapolis Indians fulfill 8-year-olds dream with one-day contract

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Indianapolis Indians announced they’ll be signing 8-year-old Michael Parker to a one-day contract, giving him the opportunity to attend his first Indians game.

According to a release from the Indianapolis Indians, Parker was diagnosed with blood cancer in Oct. 2021, and received a bone marrow transplant in late May. He learned July. 22 that he was officially in remission, and his blood cancer was gone.

The release says Parker’s big day will start with him signing his contract at Victory Field. Parker will then meet the team, watch the Indian’s batting practice, participate in the lineup exchange with Indian’s manager Migeuel Perez at home plate, and be recognized as an honorary player during the starting lineups while standing with the team during the national anthem.

He’ll receive a personalized Circle City jersey with his last name and favorite number 3 on the back, and a team-signed personalized Marvel Loki jersey along with Falcon, Black Widow and Captain Marvel bobbleheads as part of his contract.

Fan Appreciation Weekend

The first pitch to the game on Friday, Sept. 23, is set for 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. More information can be found on the Indy Indians website.

In honor of the team’s last home game this weekend, they’re hosting “Fan Appreciation Weekend.” The first 2,000 fans through the gates on both Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24 will receive a scratch-off to win prizes. There will also be firework shows following both games. To purchase tickets or find out more information, click here.